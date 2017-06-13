

Norman Jack, News Talk 580 CFRA





Ottawa's public health unit is calling for strict rules governing edible marijuana products when the federal government's legalization legislation comes up for debate.

In a report for next Monday's Board of Health meeting, the public health branch says the city should propose regulations and restrictions be placed on edible cannabis products.

Currently, the legislation would only allow home products to be made.

The unit notes there was an increase of edible related cannabis overdoses and increased calls for accidental ingestion by children in Colorado following legalization.

As well, it's proposing stronger restrictions on packaging and labelling.

The health officials would like to see the THC content listed, and health warnings placed on plain packaging.