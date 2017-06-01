

It’s a dubious distinction.

CAA released its annual Worst Roads in Ontario list, and Ottawa managed to place two roads in the top ten.

Hunt Club Road came in at number seven.

Carling Avenue tied for eighth.

For the past 14 years CAA has surveyed drivers, transit riders, cyclists, and even pedestrians across Ontario about which roads they think are the worst and why.

"85% of roads nominated were selected for potholes or crumbling pavement and a further 10% cited congestion as their top concern," says CAA spokesperson Raymond Chan.

This year over 3,000 different roads were nominated. Inspectors from the Ontario Road Builders’ Association looked at many of them to verify they were indeed bad roads. "The inspections revealed that investments in road maintenance are needed with roads showing signs of potholes, pavement cracks and rutting," says the ORBA’s Geoff Wilkinson.

It’s a problem that hasn’t gone unnoticed at City Hall.

Last week Ottawa City Council approved a one-time infusion of more money for road repairs, $400,000 for potholes and $2.5 million for more resurfacing.

We’ll see if it makes any difference to the Worst Roads List next year.

