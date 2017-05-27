

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA







A fire in a home just down the street from the Richcraft Sensplex has caused over $250,000 worth of damage.



Firefighters were called to 2170 Émard Crescent just around 3:37 p.m. Saturday, when a neighbour saw flames coming from the attic.

Flames could also be seen on the side of the single-family home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, and had declared a loss stop shortly after 4:00 p.m.

No one was hurt.



The cause of the blaze is under investigation.