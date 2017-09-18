

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa firefighters had to rescue one person from a car after a collision on River Road at Rideau Road Monday night.

Fire says this happened just after 7 p.m. The doors of the male driver's vehicle had to be removed to get the man out.

He was transfered to the care of Ottawa Paramedics. The nature and severity of the man's injuries is not clear.