An Ottawa drug dealer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting and drugging 14 women, including his girlfriend.

Police laid 45 criminal charges against Philip Wilson, 33, in March 2015 in relations to crimes committed between December 2013 and March 2015. The charges ranged from aggravated assault to sexual assault and drug trafficking. Wilson pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland found Wilson guilty on 39 of 45 counts against him. In his judgement, Justice Hackland said the offences were part of a "consistent pattern."

Wilson remained silent and showed no emotion as the verdict was read before a crowded court room.

"The accused in his evidence acknowledged providing drugs to those complainants and having sex with them in most cases. The accused was in the habit of taking cellphone videos of himself having sex with the complainants" the verdict reads.

Over the course of the trial, the crown proved that Wilson had a pattern of inviting women over to his apartment to either buy drugs or to have a drink, before proceeding to give them a drink laced with noxious substances like GHB for the purpose of sexually assaulting them. In some cases, Wilson or his then-girlfriend took photographs and videos of the women in compromising positions while they were "comatose" or so "heavily drugged" they could not consent.

"The accused video's demonstrate in a graphic and disturbing manner that the accused enjoyed sexually touching these women and taking close-up images of their genitals while they were either heavily drugged or comatose and he retained and collected these images for his own purposes," the judge said in his verdict.

Assistant Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham told the court she is seeking to have Wilson registered as a dangerous offender. A sentence will not be handed down until the court rules on Cunningham's request.

Wilson will remain in protective custody until a sentence is handed down and he is transfered to a federal prison. The drug charges alone carry a sentence of up to 10 years.