Ottawa Police have charged an Ottawa doctor with a number of sexual assault-related charges.

Police launched an investigation in 2016 and say three female victims have come forward with allegations dating back to 2012.

56-year-old Walid Al Houssan has been charged with:

3 counts of Sexual assault

1 count of sexual interference of a female under 16

1 count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario confirms Al Houssan is also the subject of an investigation by the college and that he worked as a family doctor at the Sunrise Medical Centre on Merivale Road.

He also had privileges at the Kemptville District Hospital and in Maniwaki.

Al Houssan was expected to appear in court Thursday.

Ottawa Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.