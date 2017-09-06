

by Chris Holski and Joanne Schnurr, Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTV Ottawa





Ottawa's Christine Drew describes what's she's experienced of Hurricane Irma as a strong blizzard, but with very hot temperatures, and water instead of snow.

Christine and her husband Doval traveled to Saint Kitts and Nevis east of Puerto Rico this week for what was supposed to be a holiday.

Instead, they've found themselves trapped during the strongest Atlantic hurricane in history.

"It is terrible, but the fear is worse than when it actually hits," Drew wrote to CFRA and CTV on Wednesday. "We are still getting hammered with it but it is mostly rain now."

Drew describes government radio messages saying "God help us all" moments before the historic storm hit on Tuesday.

But the small island they're visiting has been relatively lucky as the strongest part of Irma made a turn to the north.

"The outer bands flick off tornadoes and lightning into the sea like someone flicking water off their hands," writes Drew. "But the tornadoes and lightning stop as it swallows you up, so you are just grateful for that."

"Our power is back. We got extremely lucky. We are in a concrete building on the second story and have not left the interior yet because it's still lashing us."

Drew says she and her husband are "fine."

The couple was set to fly back to Ottawa on Saturday, but it's almost certain their return will be delayed.

Ottawa resident Linda Brownrigg knows she's lucky to be home. She and her husband Peter flew out of Miami yesterday just ahead of the storm.

“It made us feel very nervous,” says Brownrigg, as she unpacks her bags, “Honestly, I didn't sleep last night, even though I knew it wasn't on us until Friday in Florida but it still made me nervous. I was looking forward to getting out.”

It's almost 28 years to the day that the Brownriggs were hit by Hurricane Hugo during a visit to Guadeloupe. They spent 22 hours in the hallway of their hotel, watching Hugo rip apart the island. Hugo was also a Category 5 hurricane so Linda knows exactly what may be in store for those along Irma’s path.

“I feel terrible for people there right now who I hope will find a secure place to hide and be protected,” she says.

That's certainly Grace St-Germain's intention. The 19-year-old Ottawa resident, a former Canadian Junior Golf Champion, is studying in Daytona, Florida and waiting with her team mates for any evacuation order. This is her second hurricane since moving to Florida.

“I’ve already been through one hurricane in Daytona,” she said in an interview through FaceTime, “I don't really want to go through another one.”

St-Germain got word late this afternoon that her college will be closed Thursday and the students will be evacuated out of the area starting Thursday evening.

Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez says at this point, there are no plans to evacuate.

“Because the storm has slowed down,” he told reporters, “we have more time to assess whether we need mandatory evacuation orders.”

Airlines are adding extra flights to get people out of the area.

And local travel agents are flooded with calls from folks with questions that they can’t necessarily answer.

“The tour operators are trying to address the issues,” says Mike Tate, a travel agent with TripCentral, “and it's a little disconcerting at a personal level with people frantically trying to get out of a destination and we can't give them a firm answer to anything.