More than 200 Ottawa Catholic High School students and teachers are about to embark on field trip of a lifetime.

Students and teachers with 10 different high schools are boarding a flight tonight for London, England, the first stop on their pilgrimage to Vimy. The group is heading to northern France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle at Vimy Ridge.

"I really wanted to go on this trip so I could learn a little more about the history of World War I and so I could go there and remember all the brave soldiers that died that day," said Nathan Bolduc, a grade 9 student at St. Francis Xavier.

3,598 Canadians died during the four day battle at Vimy and more than 7,000 were wounded. The battle is considered a turning point for Canada as all four Canadian divisions fought together for the first time. The deadly but ultimately successful fight lasted from April 9th 1917 to April 12th 1917.

The commemoration in France is expected to draw thousands of people, including members of the British Royal Family and the Canadian Government, including the prime minister. Following the event, the group of Ottawa students will be placing special tributes on the graves of Canadian soldiers who fought at Vimy but never returned home.

"It's a great learning experience for the students," said Ashley Bain, a teacher at St. Francis Xavier. "They've done a lot of research to create these touching tributes that we will be leaving at the cemetery, that we will leave on the grave of the soldier."

Bain said each student was given the name of a solider and asked to find out all they could about that individual. The students were then tasked with creating a lasting tribute to the solider.

"I made a poem from his perspective," said one student.

"I made a little monument," said Jayln Johnson.

Earlier this week more than a hundred students tied yellow ribbons to the Vimy Memorial Bridge as a final tribute before jetting off to France. The students will return to Ottawa in ten days.

"They paid the ultimate price for our freedom and who knows what the world would be like now without them," said Terry Ennis, a ninth grader at St. Francis Xavier.