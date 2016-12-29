

Prepare to see ramped up security in the capital this New Year’s Eve following terror attacks worldwide.

On the heels of two deadly truck attacks in Europe this year Ottawa Police confirm the city will have concrete barriers blocking roads like Elgin Street during celebrations.

“That’s one of many tactics that terrorists are using around the world so as such, due diligence is that we have to consider that as a tactic and try and put some type of mitigating strategy in place, so that’s what we’ve done in key intersection areas,” said Insp. Murray Knowles.

This caution behaviour is taking place in many major cities worldwide including Cologne in Germany, Vienna in Austria and New York City where 65 trucks filled with sand will be used to block truck attacks there.

In Ottawa, police said there will also be a large number of officers on duty in the capital.

Katherine Cyr said Ottawa Police will be in the downtown area along with RCMP officers, and Parliamentary Protective Services. Cyr added that security will be checking bags as people enter Parliament Hill and that alcohol is not permitted.

“I know its New Year’s Eve but leave that at home,” Cyr said. “You can however bring hot cocoa or water, just no alcoholic beverages.”

There will also be a number of roads closed during the celebrations including:

The Alexandra Interprovincial Bridge and the following streets will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians from 8 a.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1:

Alexandra Bridge and its pedestrian boardwalk, from Mackenzie Avenue, Ottawa to Laurier Street, Gatineau

The Laurier Street, Gatineau, on-ramp to Alexandra Bridge

The Laurier Street sidewalk, Gatineau, between the Canadian History Museum and the Alexandra Bridge

St. Patrick Street, Ottawa, between Mackenzie Avenue and Alexandra Bridge

Murray Street, Ottawa, between Mackenzie Avenue and Alexandra Bridge

Lady Grey Drive, Ottawa, between the Ottawa Rowing Club parking lot entrance and the National Art Gallery of Canada parking lot entrance

The Rideau Canal Locks and the following access points will be closed from 8 a.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1:

The Valiants Memorial staircase on Elgin Street

Under the Plaza Bridge on Elgin Street

The Dufferin staircase on Wellington Street

The following streets will be closed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 31:

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, from Somerset Street to Elgin Street

Elgin Street eastbound turning lane onto Laurier Street

Laurier Avenue between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 31:

From Fifth Avenue to Preston Street, for the annual New Year’s Eve Resolution Run

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on December 31:

Mackenzie Avenue, Ottawa, between Murray Street and the Château Laurier parking lot entrance

Laurier Street, Gatineau, between Des Allumettières Boulevard and Papineau Street

The following streets in Ottawa will be closed from 4 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1:

Elgin Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street. Patrons wishing to access the Lord Elgin Hotel will have access to Elgin Street southbound via Slater Street.

Queen Street, between Metcalfe Street and Elgin Street

Elgin Street northbound thru lane

The following streets in Ottawa will be closed from 4 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1:

Wellington/Rideau Street, between Bank Street and Sussex Drive eastbound

Wellington/Rideau Street, between the Château Laurier entrance (Elgin Street) and Bank Street westbound

O’Connor Street, between Wellington Street and Albert Street

Metcalfe Street, between Wellington Street and Albert Street

Queen Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street

Sparks Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street

The following streets in Ottawa will be closed from 8 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1:

Metcalfe Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street

O’Connor Street, between Laurier Avenue and Wellington Street

Slater Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street

Albert Street, between Bank Street and Elgin Street

Mackenzie King Bridge and the following access points will be closed from 8 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1:

Mackenzie King Bridge, between Nicholas/Waller Street and Elgin Street

Confederation Park staircase

Colonel By Drive staircase

Nicholas Street staircase

Nicholas Street southbound on-ramp, at Nicholas Street northbound

Nicholas Street southbound on-ramp, at Mackenzie King Bridge eastbound

Albert Street northbound and southbound sidewalk, at Mackenzie King Bridge westbound

Albert Street sidewalk, at Mackenzie King Bridge westbound

Slater Street northbound and southbound sidewalk, at Mackenzie King Bridge westbound

OC Transpo customers can catch their bus on Albert or Slater streets and at Laurier Station

More information is available on the City of Ottawa website.