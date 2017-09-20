Ottawa band accidentally on Beyoncé record kicked off label over sex assault allegations
Zex, an obscure Ottawa punk band, made international headlines after it accidentally appeared on some European vinyl pressings of a Beyonce album.
An obscure Ottawa punk band which made international headlines after it accidentally appeared on some European vinyl pressings of a Beyoncé album has been removed from its label.
In a statement, California-based Magic Bullet Records has announced ZEX has been dropped from its roster of artists due to what is says are sexual assault allegations involving the band's guitarist known as "Joe Capitalicide."
The announcement was made late Tuesday.
Due to what Columbia Records calls "human error," ZEX ended up on copies of Beyoncé's "Lemonade" pressed at a German plant.