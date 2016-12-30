

CTV Ottawa





Celebrating the 2017 festivities in Ottawa? There's an app for that.

The city launched a new smartphone app on Friday in advance of Saturday evening's celebrations kicking off Canada's 150th birthday year.

The app, powered by Bell, offers the latest information and updates on Ottawa 2017 activities, as well as various multimedia features, including custom photo filters.

New Year's Eve, app users will be able to download a virtual torch similar to the ones several hundred youth will be carrying on a relay from City Hall to Parliament Hill.

A countdown to the lighting of the Ottawa 2017 cauldron at City Hall will cue users to light up their virtual torch, which will also turn on the camera flashlight.