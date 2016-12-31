

CTV Ottawa





As residents get ready to ring in the New Year, the big question many people are pondering today is how to celebrate.

To help make your decision easier we have compiled a list of events going on across the city.

City Hall:

Thousands are expected to take over Marion Dewar Plaza for one of the City of Ottawa's largest New Year's bashes in recent years. The event kicks-off a year of celebrating Ottawa 2017, a series of events planned in the capital to honour Canada's 150th birthday.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a free BBQ near the Sens Rink of Dreams, followed by a special torch relay and 2017 cauldron lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. The live music and festivities continue until the countdown at midnight.

Parliament Hill:

If you don't mind battling the crowds and security, Parliament Hill is the place to be tonight. Tens of thousands are expected to stand on the lawns of Parliament beginning after 7:00 p.m. for fireworks, fun and musical performances.

At exactly 8:17 p.m., also known as 20:17 p.m., a special Pyromusical Show featuring music from Canada's 150 years will accompany a 20 minute fireworks display, launched from three different locations. This is expected to be the largest New Year's Bash on Parliament since the country rang in the millennial.

Musical performances, featuring Radio Radio, Brent Kissel and Carly Rae Jepsen begin at 9 p.m.

A second set of fireworks will go off at midnight.

Lansdowne's Aberdeen Pavilion:

For a taste of Scotland, head over to Lansdowne's Aberdeen Pavilion for the Scottish Society's annual Hogmanay event. Scottish music and dancing are the highlights at this fun, family friendly festivity that gives partygoers the chance to celebrate the new year twice. A countdown will happen at 7 p.m., when Scotland enters 2017, and then again with the rest of Ottawa at midnight.

The scottish themed event starts at 5:00 p.m. and is free of charge.

Rick Chiarelli's Alcohol-Free Family New Year's Eve:

Looking for a place to take the kids that doesn't have any alcohol? Try Rick Chiarelli's annual Alcohol-Free Family New Year's Eve Party at Ben Franklin Place in Centretown. About 8,000 residents are expected to turn out for the event, that has been partnered with MADD and OSAID throughout the years.

This year's theme is "Comic Strips and Cartoon Bits." The event features a skating show by members of the Nepean Skating Club at 6:00 p.m., followed by public skating, face painting, puzzle making, a talent show, bouncy castle, live music and a special countdown to the New Year at 10:00 p.m.

Other events:

Bootlegger’s Ball hosted by Escape Manor at 208 Sparks Street. Tickets are $20.16 and can be purchased here:

Sparks Street is hosting fireworks and music from Silver Creek and Angela Marie beginning at 8:00 p.m. This event is free of charge. The Maple Leaf drops at midnight along with the fireworks.