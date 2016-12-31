Ottawa 2017: How and where to celebrate NYE
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 1:45PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 1:49PM EST
As residents get ready to ring in the New Year, the big question many people are pondering today is how to celebrate.
To help make your decision easier we have compiled a list of events going on across the city.
City Hall:
Thousands are expected to take over Marion Dewar Plaza for one of the City of Ottawa's largest New Year's bashes in recent years. The event kicks-off a year of celebrating Ottawa 2017, a series of events planned in the capital to honour Canada's 150th birthday.
The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a free BBQ near the Sens Rink of Dreams, followed by a special torch relay and 2017 cauldron lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. The live music and festivities continue until the countdown at midnight.
Parliament Hill:
If you don't mind battling the crowds and security, Parliament Hill is the place to be tonight. Tens of thousands are expected to stand on the lawns of Parliament beginning after 7:00 p.m. for fireworks, fun and musical performances.
At exactly 8:17 p.m., also known as 20:17 p.m., a special Pyromusical Show featuring music from Canada's 150 years will accompany a 20 minute fireworks display, launched from three different locations. This is expected to be the largest New Year's Bash on Parliament since the country rang in the millennial.
Musical performances, featuring Radio Radio, Brent Kissel and Carly Rae Jepsen begin at 9 p.m.
A second set of fireworks will go off at midnight.