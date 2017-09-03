

Ottawa Fire Services battled a blaze in Orleans Sunday morning.

A basement unit in a two-storey row home caught fire shortly before 11 a.m.

Ottawa Fire says they received a 9-1-1 call from a neighbour to 747 Hanock Crescent.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within an hour.

The residents are displaced, but do not require Victim Services.

Damages are estimated at $70,000.

An Ottawa Fire Services Investigator is responding to the incident.