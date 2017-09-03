Orléans basement fire leaves residents displaced
Ottawa Fire Services battle a blaze in Orléans on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Scott Stillborn/Twitter)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Sunday, September 3, 2017 1:22PM EDT
Ottawa Fire Services battled a blaze in Orléans Sunday morning.
A basement unit in a two-storey row home caught fire shortly before 11 a.m.
Ottawa Fire says they received a 9-1-1 call from a neighbour to 747 Hanock Crescent.
Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within an hour.
The residents are displaced, but do not require Victim Services.
Damages are estimated at $70,000.
An Ottawa Fire Services Investigator is responding to the incident.