

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Stormont Dundas and Glengarry OPP have put out a new call for information about a two-year-old hit and run near Maxville.

Christopher Coleman was found in life-threatening condition on the side of County Road 22 (Dyer Road), east of Highway 138, at around 4:00 a.m. December 24, 2015.

Police say he is still recovering to this day.

Coleman was hit by an unknown vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SD&G OPP at 613-534-2223 or after hours at 1-888-310-1122. If you have information on this crime and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.