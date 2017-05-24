OPP officer charged with criminal harassment and 2 counts sexual assault
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 10:59AM EDT
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. -- An eastern Ontario provincial police is facing charges in an ongoing domestic investigation.
They say the investigation stems from incidents that are alleged to have occurred while the officer was off duty.
The 39-year-old officer is charged with one count of criminal harassment and two counts of sexual assault.
The officer -- a 16-year veteran of the OPP -- has been released on bail and is suspended from duty with pay.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Penguins fail to close out Senators in Game 6 of Eastern Conference final
- Hoffman scores go-ahead goal as Sens stave off elimination, force Game 7
- Supreme brand Chicken Egg Rolls recalled in Quebec for Listeria risk
- OPP officer charged with criminal harassment and 2 counts sexual assault
- Power outage causing traffic backlog on Transitway