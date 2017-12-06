

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The OPP are on the lookout for an inmate wanted for breaching his parole.

Douglas Archer, 65, is white, 5'8, 240 pounds with blonde/white hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.

He's currently serving a sentence for mischief, arson with disregard for human life, 10 counts of arson causing damage to property, criminal harassment and possession of incendiary material.

Archer has been known to spend time in Kingston, Thunder Bay and Oxford County.

Anyone with information should contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE)