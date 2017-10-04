

Provincial Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a collision on Highway 7 early this morning.

OPP say it happened around 7 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 7 near Hazeldean Road. Two vehicles collided, one rolled into the centre median. The driver was sent to hospital with non-life threatening condition.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle drove away. The vehicle is described as a late model four-door vehicle, either silver or blue and has damage on the driver’s side. The vehicle was last seen traveling towards Carleton Place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.