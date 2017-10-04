OPP investigating early morning crash on Highway 7
OPP are investigating and early morning crash on Highway 7 that sent one person to hospital.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 1:12PM EDT
Provincial Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a collision on Highway 7 early this morning.
OPP say it happened around 7 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 7 near Hazeldean Road. Two vehicles collided, one rolled into the centre median. The driver was sent to hospital with non-life threatening condition.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle drove away. The vehicle is described as a late model four-door vehicle, either silver or blue and has damage on the driver’s side. The vehicle was last seen traveling towards Carleton Place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.