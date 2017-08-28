

29-year-old Betiana Namambwe Mubili from Petawawa has died following a skydiving incident.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say the woman was taking part in a solo-jump at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday when something went wrong with her parachute.

The woman landed in a field off of Black Bay Road, near the Pembroke Airport, and was seriously injured.

Mubili was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.