

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OPP say a 61-year-old Edmund Poirier is dead after his car rolled over just off the 401 north of Cornwall.

Police say it appears the car was on the McConnell Avenue off-ramp at around 4:30 Monday afternoon, when it flipped and landed in the median.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The on- and off-ramps to the 401 Eastbound at McConnell were closed for the investigation.