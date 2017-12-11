OPP in Rockland looking for suspicious man who approached children
OPP badge seen in this undated file photo.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 5:29PM EST
OPP in Rockland are investigating a report of a suspicious man who approached some kids walking home from school.
The man reportedly approached the children "near the path by the water tower" Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:25 p.m., and asked if they wanted to follow him home to get gingerbread houses.
The children fled and the man did not follow.
According to the report, the man was dressed head-to-toe in black.
- Wearing a black toque as well as a black balaclava
- Wearing a black leather jacket
- Wearing black "magic" mitts
- Black pant tight fitting possibly leggings or joggings pants
- Black lace up boots almost to his knee
- Pants tucked into his boots
- Between 5'8" and 6 foot
- Medium build
- Approximately 170 - 200 pounds
- Spoke in English with a deep voice
- Male was carrying a black garbage bag
If you or anyone you know are aware of this man's identity or have any further information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.