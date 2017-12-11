

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OPP in Rockland are investigating a report of a suspicious man who approached some kids walking home from school.

The man reportedly approached the children "near the path by the water tower" Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:25 p.m., and asked if they wanted to follow him home to get gingerbread houses.

The children fled and the man did not follow.

According to the report, the man was dressed head-to-toe in black.

Wearing a black toque as well as a black balaclava

Wearing a black leather jacket

Wearing black "magic" mitts

Black pant tight fitting possibly leggings or joggings pants

Black lace up boots almost to his knee

Pants tucked into his boots

Between 5'8" and 6 foot

Medium build

Approximately 170 - 200 pounds

Spoke in English with a deep voice

Male was carrying a black garbage bag

If you or anyone you know are aware of this man's identity or have any further information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.