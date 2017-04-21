

The Canadian Press





WENDOVER, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man whose remains were found along the shores of the Ottawa River earlier this week.

Police say the body was found on Tuesday in Wendover, about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday at the Ottawa Hospital determined the remains are those of a man in his 40s.

He was about six feet tall, with a shaved head and was wearing black running shoes with a fluorescent yellow-green sole and tongue.

Police say he also wore an olive-coloured jacket, a dark, long sleeved shirt with a knitted greyish-blue sweater over top and black nylon track pants with a two tone grey strip on the sides.

Anyone with information to help identify the man is asked to call the Rockland OPP detachment.