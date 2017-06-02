

Add Ontario Provincial Police to the list of emergency personnel who will be carrying naloxone kits.

The service has announced the anti-opioid overdose drug will be distributed to frontline officers along with specialized units.

Training is expected to begin later this month.

"We're certain to see an awful lot of (fentanyl) appearing in Ontario," Acting Staff Sergeant Peter Leon told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "It's very important our officers are equipped in this capacity."

Fentanyl was present in 114 OPP drug seizures in 2016.

While hard data isn't available yet, Leon says the service is seeing comparable numbers so far this year.