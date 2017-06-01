Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a man who was last seen Thursday afternoon on the Ottawa River near Rockland, in a stolen boat.

OPP say the unidentified man took a boat from the shorline, after getting off the Rockland ferry, around 4:20 p.m. The boat began to drift, and the man could be seen standing up and paddling it along the shoreline.

Some time later, police found the boat on Parker Island, with a bicycle and a bag inside, but no man. Officers believe the items belonged to the man.

Canine officers and emergency rescue technicians searched Parker Island but could not locate the missing man. Police are searching the river from the air.

The unidentified man is described as wearing a camouflage jacket, with shoulder length brown hair, approximately 5'8" - 5'10" with a slim to medium build.

If you have any information that could assist OPP in identifying or locating this male, you are asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.