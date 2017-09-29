

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Lanark OPP have issued a fine of $460 to a driver who blew past a stopped school bus with its lights flashing near a Perth, Ontario home.

Constable David Byrd confirmed to CTV Ottawa News, the police investigation led to a charge under Highway Traffic Act.

A father from Perth placed a camera on his rural property along Highway 43 to help track down a licence plate

Mark Lambert's camera video captured motorists flying by the stopped school bus at least four times since last November.

And Lambert was so upset about how close the car came to his three school children that he offered a $1000 reward.

“I couldn't,” Lambert struggles to find the words, “I couldn't live with myself if something happened and I didn't do everything I could.”

Police have since identified the female driver and issued the fine.