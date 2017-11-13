

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Today is a federal statutory holiday in observance of Remembrance Day. Here is the list of what’s open and closed today across Ottawa.

Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres are closed today.

The city’s provincial offences court is also closed today.

Federal Government offices in Ottawa and Gatineau are closed.

All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed today. All municipal child care locations will be closed.

Curbside green bin, recycling, garbage and leaf and yard waste collection takes place on its regular day this week.

OC Transpo is operating on a normal weekday schedule.

All Ottawa malls and grocery stores are open today.