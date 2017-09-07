

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ontario Court of Appeal will issue a landmark ruling today on whether a former Canadian soldier accused of murder can walk free because of court delays.

Adam Picard was charged in December 2012 with first degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Fouad Nayel of Ottawa. Police say Nayel was shot to death in June 2012. His remains were found five months later after a search by family and friends.

Last November, an Ontario Superior Court Judge stayed the first degree murder charge against Picard on the day jury selection was set to begin. Justice Julianne Parfett ruled Picard’s “right to be tried within a reasonable time” had been infringed.

Picard was released after four years in custody.

The Crown appealed the judge’s decision to stay the charge to the Ontario Court of Appeal. The appeal alleged Justice Julianne Parfett mischaracterized the nature of the delays and failed to consider the complexity of the case.

The Crown asked the Court of Appeal to order a new trial for Picard.

New rules laid out by the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in July 2016 that a reasonable delay to trial is 18 months for cases in provincial court and 30 months for cases before the Superior Court.