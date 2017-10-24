

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ontario Government is opening dozens of new beds in Ottawa hospitals to address overcrowding.

Health Minister Eric Hopkins announced $140 million in funding to make more hospital beds available and enhance home care services across Ontario ahead of what’s expected to be a bad flu season.

The Ottawa Hospital is getting money to open 45 beds, while the Queensway-Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital will each receive funding for five new beds.

On Monday, both the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and General Campus were operating over 100 per cent capacity. A total of 42 patients were waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed in a nursing unit at the Ottawa Hospital.

An additional 15 beds will open at the Cornwall Community Hospital.

The Ontario Government also announced funding for 58 “additional beds/spaces” in the Champlain LHIN, but no other details were released on Monday.

With flu season approaching, Ontario is encouraging people to get the free flu vaccine.