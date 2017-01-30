

CTV Ottawa





The Ontario Liberal government is introducing a $100 million natural gas program to help lower hydro bills in rural and northern communities.

Details of the announcement are expected to be unveiled at the Rural Ontario Municipal Assocation conference in Toronto today.

The program will help subsidize the connection of natural gas pipes to rural homes, small businesses and farms.

The government estimates that a rural homeower will save $1500 on average annually with natural gas heating.

The new natural gas program will be launched in the spring.

The Wynne government has faced fierce criticism to provide relief on hydro bills.

This is the second major announcment by the Ontario government to mitigate hydro rate increases.

As of January, the government removed the 8 per cent harmonized sales tax from hydro bills.

Premier Wynne acknowledged last fall that it was a mistake on her part not to pay attention to the burden high hydro prices are having on household budgets and businesses.