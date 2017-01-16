Ontario girl subject of Amber Alert found safe, in good health
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 6:37AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 4:52PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
The Amber Alert, which was issued early Monday morning, said witnesses had reported seeing two men force the girl into a grey Honda Odyssey minivan around 1:25 p.m. Sunday and then drive off.
Police had described one of the suspects as a South Asian male about 24 years old, 6-feet-2 inches tall with a thin build.
He was wearing an orange coloured turban, grey sweater with cut off sleeves and a green shirt underneath.
Const. Bancroft Wright said the girl was found in good health.
The girl's father told local television station CP24 that his daughter had run away twice before.
He said the girl was with the police and he expected to be reunited with her later on Monday.
Photos
Alyssa Langille in a Peel police handout photo. (Peel Regional Police / HO)
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Police say no charges laid following altercation between cyclist and driver
- FOUND: 55-year-old Ottawa woman missing since Jan. 10th
- Ontario girl subject of Amber Alert found safe, in good health
- Seatbelts and carseats helped save family's lives, paramedics say
- Ottawa woman facing charges for over $33,000 of defrauding
- East-end residents say government employees claiming street side spots
- Peterborough, Ont., man charged with assaulting police officers
- Green flag goes up on Rideau Canal Skateway
Advertisement