The Ontario government will allow another 80 grocery stores to sell beer and cider in grocery stores.

There are currently 130 grocery stores throughout the province which allow for the sale of beer, cider and wine.

In Ottawa, a number of grocery stores are now stocked with alcohol including selected Loblaws and Farm Boy stores.

As of today, grocers can apply for an additional sales with the winning bids to be announced in May.

The government utlimately expects up to 450 grocery stores in Ontario will sell beer, with up to 300 stores also offering a choice of wines.