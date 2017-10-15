

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Staff at Ontario's 24 public colleges will strike as of midnight according to Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU.)

The union representing college workers rejected a final deal ahead of the 12:01 a.m. Monday strike deadline.

"Unfortunately, Council refused to agree on even the no-cost items, such as longer contracts for contract faculty and academic freedom," said OPSEU spokesperson JP Hornick in a written statement. "This leaves us with no choice but to withdraw our services until such time as our employer is ready to negotiate seriously."

The College Employer Council, representing college managment, has called the strike "completely unneccessary," saying the union's demands would add more than $250 million to annual costs.

The move will affect thousands of students across the province including at La Cité Collegiale and at Algonquin College.