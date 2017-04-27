

CTV Ottawa





The Ontario Liberals say they've long waited for the federal government to implement a national pharmacare strategy. So now they're taking the first step themselves.

In Thursday's budget speech, Finance Minister Charles Sousa unveiled the OHIP+ Children and Youth Pharmacare program. Starting Jan.1, 2018 it will provide universal drug coverage to all residents under the age of 25, regardless of family or personal income. It includes the over 4,400 health products covered under the existing Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) program.

It's not the only good news for young adults. The budget also raises the annual income amount at which former students must being paying their student loans, from $25,000 to $35,000.

The budget also contains more money for health care, hospitals, and social housing.

Specifically for Ottawa, there may also be money for a new detention centre.

Funds to address the over-crowded, much-criticized facility were not specifically mentioned in the document released on Thursday, but Premier Kathleen Wynne says details are coming. "There is money in the budget that will address those corrections issues and we'll be more specific about what exactly will be happening in Ottawa in the coming weeks," she said.

Last year, a specially-appointed task force made 42 recommendations to improve conditions at the OCDC, including a review of mental health training for staff and limiting segregration time for inmates.

Sources say the budget also includes provincial money for a planned footbridge connecting the Glebe with Old Ottawa East.

Last summer, the federal government committed $10.5 million for the bridge over the Rideau Canal between Clegg Street and Fifth Avenue - half the cost of the project. The City of Ottawa's website says the project will be tendered in May, with construction set to begin in the fall.

One item of the budget that may or may not have an impact on Ottawa has to do with a hotel tax.

The province will allow municipalities to impose a tax if they choose. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he will need to hear from the local hotel industry. ""Philisophically I don't have a difficulty with it but I'd want to see what the industry wants," Watson said in a post-budget interview.