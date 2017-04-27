

Ottawa is getting a new detention centre.

The funds for the new jail are included in Ontario's 2017 budget, sources tell CTV News.

The new corrections facility would replace the notorious Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, which opened in 1972 and has been roundly condemned for overcrowding and poor living conditions for inmates.

Last year, a specially-appointed task force made 42 recommendations to improve conditions at the OCDC, including a review of mental health training for staff and limiting segregration time for inmates.

The budget will also include provincial money for a planned footbridge connecting the Glebe with Old Ottawa East.

Last summer, the federal government committed $10.5 million for the bridge over the Rideau Canal between Clegg Street and Fifth Avenue - half the cost of the project.

