Ontario budget includes new jail in Ottawa
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:00PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 7:13PM EDT
Ottawa is getting a new detention centre.
The funds for the new jail are included in Ontario's 2017 budget, sources tell CTV News.
The new corrections facility would replace the notorious Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, which opened in 1972 and has been roundly condemned for overcrowding and poor living conditions for inmates.
Last year, a specially-appointed task force made 42 recommendations to improve conditions at the OCDC, including a review of mental health training for staff and limiting segregration time for inmates.
The budget will also include provincial money for a planned footbridge connecting the Glebe with Old Ottawa East.
Last summer, the federal government committed $10.5 million for the bridge over the Rideau Canal between Clegg Street and Fifth Avenue - half the cost of the project.
More to come.