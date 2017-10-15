One woman dead, two firefighters injured after Barrhaven house fire
Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:20 p.m. Sunday on reports of visible smoke from the first floor of the house at 43 Elke Crescent.
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 5:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2017 6:11PM EDT
Ottawa Police say an elderly woman is dead after after a house fire in Barrhaven.
Fire crews were called to a home on Elke Drive just after 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The blaze was under control about half an hour later.
Police say a 74-year-old woman with disabilities was found dead.
According to fire officials, two firefighters were also hurt. They suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.
A fire investigator is on scene.
More to come.