Ottawa Police say an elderly woman is dead after after a house fire in Barrhaven.

Fire crews were called to a home on Elke Drive just after 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The blaze was under control about half an hour later.

Police say a 74-year-old woman with disabilities was found dead.

According to fire officials, two firefighters were also hurt. They suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

A fire investigator is on scene.

More to come.