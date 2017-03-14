

OPP confirm one person is dead following a collision involving a “highly toxic” chemical spill which has closed Hwy. 401 in both directions east of Kingston.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. near Lansdowne . It involved up to 30 vehicles, including a tractor-trailer carrying what Gananoque Police described as a “highly toxic” chemical.

Gananoque Police said the initial collision involved several transport trucks and passenger vehicles. That collision then caused several secondary accidents.

Tuesday evening OPP confirmed the driver of one of the tractor-trailers involved had died. There was no immediate word on whether the death was a result of injuries sustained in the crash or exposure to hazardous material.

Twenty-nine people, including 13 first responders, were taken to Kingston General Hospital for decontamination from possible exposure to the toxic chemial. The hospital declared a Code Orange, which indicates an external disaster with mass casualties.

According to the Leeds Fire Dept., the hazardous material turns into hydrofluoric acid if exposed to heat. Hydrofluoric acid is a highly toxic, highly corrosive and poisonous solution which is harmful to skin, lungs and eyes.

OPP said in a release that the area was being evacuated "as a precaution" because one of the transport trucks involved was leaking a toxic substance.

A report on KingstonRegion.com said a number of people at the scene were exposed to the hazardous material. The transport was carrying 14,000 litres of the liquid, most of which has leaked, the report said.

Traffic was being detoured to Hwy. 2 with no estimate on when the highway would reopen.

More to come.

