One person has suffered burns and smoke inhalation after an apartment fire on Meadowlands Drive in Nepean. Emergency crews were called to 1140 Meadowlands Drive just after 4:15 am where smoke could be seen from the fifth floor of the building. Firefighters were able to control the fire in quickly in one unit. Investigators are enroute to assess damages and cause of fire. Those affected by the fire are getting help by Victims Services.