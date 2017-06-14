

An arrest has been made by Ottawa Police after an overnight shooting in Old Ottawa East.

Police say this happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Rosemere Avenue at Springhurt Avenue. Witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots.

There may be at least one victim according to officers.

They say a "vehicle of interest" was found at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus as part of their investigation.

This marks the city's seventh shooting of 2017. The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the case.

Kudos to @OttawaPolice for cleaning up the scene of the shooting on Rosemere before morning. From all the parents, WE THANK YOU! #ottnews — Gillian Dawson (@GillianDaws) June 14, 2017

This neighbourhood is considered to be pretty quiet when it comes to crime. The shooting took place in close proximity to Immaculata High School.