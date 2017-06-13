One person hospitalized after fire east of downtown Ottawa
Ottawa Fire responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Monday.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:47AM EDT
Ottawa Fire says one person has been taken to hospital after a blaze in Ottawa's Lindenlea neighbourhood late Monday.
Calls came in reporting the blaze at 107 Rideau Terrace at around 11 p.m.
Fire says one person was advised to leave the home immediately.
One person was taken to hospital suffering minor smoke inhalation.
Ottawa Fire crews have quickly brought a Working Fire at 107 Rideau Terrace under control. Occupant escaped safely with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/JWvpFZDBgu— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 13, 2017