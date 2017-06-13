

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says one person has been taken to hospital after a blaze in Ottawa's Lindenlea neighbourhood late Monday.

Calls came in reporting the blaze at 107 Rideau Terrace at around 11 p.m.

Fire says one person was advised to leave the home immediately.

One person was taken to hospital suffering minor smoke inhalation.