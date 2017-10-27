One person dead, three people injured in crash near Burnstown
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 5:55AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 6:39AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and three others critically injured in an overnight crash near Arnprior.
Renfrew County Paramedics say they were called to Calabogie Road near Burnstown overnight.
OPP say one person was pronounced dead, three others were rushed to hospital.
Calabogie Road is still closed while OPP investigate.
More to come.
. @RenCtyParamedic treated 4 critically injured patients overnight at a crash on Calabogie Road near Burnstown.— RenfrewCtyParamedics (@RenCtyParamedic) October 27, 2017
Road closed. pic.twitter.com/RWe7Zp6Xsw
UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: Calabogie Rd remains CLOSED at Burnstown Rd #Burnstown following a collision. Emergency crews on scene. ^lp— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) October 27, 2017