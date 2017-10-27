

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and three others critically injured in an overnight crash near Arnprior.

Renfrew County Paramedics say they were called to Calabogie Road near Burnstown overnight.

OPP say one person was pronounced dead, three others were rushed to hospital.

Calabogie Road is still closed while OPP investigate.

More to come.

