

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





One person is dead after an apartment fire in Gatineau.

The fire broke out in a second floor apartment at the five-storey building at 260 Rue Mutchmore around 6:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Gatineau Fire says firefighters discovered the body when they entered the apartment to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Gatineau Police are investigating the death.

Approximately 150 people were forced out of the building when the fire started.