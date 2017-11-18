

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- A man who was checking the damage on his vehicle after a minor crash is dead after another car rammed into him, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Early indications suggest an SUV crashed into the guardrail on the highway and was stopped in the passing lane at about 5 a.m. on Saturday in Kingston, Ont.

"We believe he came out of the vehicle to look at the damage when the car behind him a short time later ran into the back of the vehicle," Const. Roop Sandhu said.

That collision led to a chain reaction involving four vehicles in total, including one that was hauling a camper trailer, Sandhu said.

Five others were taken to hospital, but their lives are not thought to be in danger.

He said the crash, which closed the highway for several hours, left debris strewn across the ground and vehicles in the ditches.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, and their investigation is ongoing.

"It's too early to say about possible charges, but everything's going to be taken into consideration," Sandhu said, adding that the other drivers may not have been able to see the stopped vehicle in the dark.