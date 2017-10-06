One person dead after fire in Buckingham
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 11:11PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 7, 2017 4:08PM EDT
Gatineau Police says one person is dead after a fire at a duplex in Buckingham, Quebec Friday afternoon.
It happened on Dorchester Street around 4:09 p.m.
Gatineau Fire says the man in his fifties was found unconscious during a search of the building.
Five people will be displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.