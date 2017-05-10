One man killed in head-on collision north of Cornwall
One man killed in head=on collision north of Cornwall
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 1:56PM EDT
One person was killed following an early morning head-on collision north of Cornwall on Highway 138.
OPP says a car travelling north crashed into a southbound transport truck.
Police responded to the scene at around 6:00 am.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Highway 138 between Willy Allan Road and County Road 43 (Monkland) is closed to traffic.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Maple Leaf recalls breaded chicken products due to possible toxin
- Fidget Spinners: toy or distraction?
- The Ride for Jill: Pakenham man rides tractor to raise money for mother with incurable cancer
- Flood update: What's next for Horton Township
- Bug nerd alert: Ottawa looking for citizen scientists to count moths