One person was killed following an early morning head-on collision north of Cornwall on Highway 138.

OPP says a car travelling north crashed into a southbound transport truck.

Police responded to the scene at around 6:00 am.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Highway 138 between Willy Allan Road and County Road 43 (Monkland) is closed to traffic.