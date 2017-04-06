

CTV Ottawa





A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a single vehicle rollover near Algonquin College early Thursday morning.

Ottawa Fire says the vehicle carrying four men flipped on its roof around 3 a.m.

Crews had to free one man from the vehicle.

Paramedics say the 21-year-old man was taken to hosptial in critical condition suffering a head injury. One other person suffered non-life threatening spinal injuries. The two other passengers were not hurt.