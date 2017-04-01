

CTV Ottawa





A man is dead and three others were injured after a crash in Gatineau Friday night.

Gatineau Police say just after 9:00 pm, a vehicle with the four men in it hit a pole near the intersection of Boulevard des Grives and Rue du Cosmos.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other men in the car, who range in age from 17 to 20, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor. Boul des Grives was closed to traffic Friday night, but has since re-opened Saturday morning.

The investigation continues.