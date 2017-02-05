One man dead, several injured after multiple collisions on the roads
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 2:11PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 5, 2017 4:49PM EST
Quebec Provincial Police say one man is dead after a two vehicle collision on Hwy. 50 in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge .
Police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Kilmar Rd. One of the vehicles involved lost control, but it's not clear which one. The couple in the other car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hwy. 50 remains closed as police investigate.
This was just one of a series of collisions across the city today.
In Ottawa, a five car crash in Cumberland sent one woman to hospital and injured another.
Paramedics say it happened just before 11:30 am on Hwy. 174 and Cameron St. A woman in her 20s was transported to hospital with a spinal injury. An 18-year-old woman was treated at the scene and released.
A third crash on the 416 sent another person to hospital.
Paramedics say the 60-year-old driver of an SUV was transported in stable condition with chest and back injuries after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor trailer. The driver of the transport wasn't hurt.
Police urge motorists to drive according to the road conditions.