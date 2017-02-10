

CTV Ottawa





A man is dead after police say a wheel from a tractor-trailer flew off and struck his van on Hwy. 417 early Friday morning.

OPP said a dual wheel assembly from a westbound tractor-trailer became detached, jumped the cement median and struck a van heading eastbound. The van driver was declared dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the eastbound Queensway near Carling Avenue just before 6 a.m.

OPP have charged the driver of the truck with driving with a detached part. The Ottawa company has been charged with operating an unsafe vehicle.

Two other vehicles were involved in a minor collision as a result of the first one; it resulted in minor injuries.

Hwy. 417 eastbound remains closed at Carling Avenue for the investigation