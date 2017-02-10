Man killed after van struck by flying tractor-trailer wheel on 417
A man is dead after police say a wheel from a tractor-trailer flew off and struck his van on Hwy. 417 early Friday morning.
OPP said a dual wheel assembly from a westbound tractor-trailer became detached, jumped the cement median and struck a van heading eastbound. The van driver was declared dead at the scene.
The crash happened on the eastbound Queensway near Carling Avenue just before 6 a.m.
OPP have charged the driver of the truck with driving with a detached part. The Ottawa company has been charged with operating an unsafe vehicle.
Two other vehicles were involved in a minor collision as a result of the first one; it resulted in minor injuries.
Hwy. 417 eastbound remains closed at Carling Avenue for the investigation