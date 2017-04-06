One man dead after rollover near Algonquin College
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 7:48AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 6, 2017 1:59PM EDT
A 21-year-old man has died after a car rolled over near Algonquin College early Thursday morning.
Ottawa Police say the vehicle carrying five people, flipped on its roof around 3 a.m. on Deerfield Drive.
The 21-year-old driver was taken to hospital in critical condition suffering a head injury, paramedics said. He has since died of his injuries.
One other person suffered non-life threatening spinal injuries. The other passengers were not hurt.
