

CTV Ottawa





A 21-year-old man has died after a car rolled over near Algonquin College early Thursday morning.

Ottawa Police say the vehicle carrying five people, flipped on its roof around 3 a.m. on Deerfield Drive.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to hospital in critical condition suffering a head injury, paramedics said. He has since died of his injuries.

One other person suffered non-life threatening spinal injuries. The other passengers were not hurt.