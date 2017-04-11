One man dead after Mini collides with milk truck
County Road 31 closed just south of Winchester, Ont. after a fatal collision between a Mini Cooper and a milk tanker truck on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017. (Zane Burtnyk/CTV Ottawa)
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 4:18PM EDT
One man is dead after a head-on collision early Tuesday afternoon in North Dundas Township.
OPP said a Mini Cooper was headed south on County Road 31 just south of Winchester when it crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a milk tanker truck.
The collision happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the Mini was pronounced dead at the scene. Police aren't releasing his name.
County Road 31 remained closed between Nesbitt Road and Hollister Road.