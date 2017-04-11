

CTV Ottawa





One man is dead after a head-on collision early Tuesday afternoon in North Dundas Township.

OPP said a Mini Cooper was headed south on County Road 31 just south of Winchester when it crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a milk tanker truck.

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the Mini was pronounced dead at the scene. Police aren't releasing his name.

County Road 31 remained closed between Nesbitt Road and Hollister Road.